Shinedown Coming to the Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The Walmart AMP will host Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36 on Sunday, Sept. 26. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Music starts at 7 pm.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 21 at noon and range from $29.50 to $89.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time, and get the Lawn 4-Pack at a discounted ticket price of $22.50 each.Tickets are available by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 am until 5 pm on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. Patrons will receive tickets and add-on vouchers 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
Multi-Platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith (vocals), Zach Myers (guitar), Eric Bass (bass, production) and Barry Kerch (drums) – has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 13 Platinum and Gold singles, five Platinum and Gold albums, 15 No. 1 Active Rock hits, and amassed more than 1.5 billion total streams. Each of Shinedown's 25 charting singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart has reached the Top Five and they hold the record for most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever. Recent hits “Get Up,” “Monsters” and “Devil” bring their total to 14 No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, the second most in chart history, and the title track and current radio single “Attention Attention” is quickly climbing.
Shinedown’s distinct mix of explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, melodic sensibility and cinematic flourishes colors Attention Attention, which has racked up more than 286 million global streams, simultaneously hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, debuted Top Five on the Billboard 200, and led to two iHeart Radio Music Award nominations for Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining sets as well as numerous national television appearances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.