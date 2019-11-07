TULSA – Leading the charge for 21st-century rock, Shinedown engenders diehard love among millions of global fans. On May 8, they’ll bring their award-winning hits to the stage at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Tickets start at $59.50, and go on sale Nov. 14 on The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625.
Beyond sold-out headline shows worldwide and numerous festival headlining sets, Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, acquired 11 platinum and gold singles, and has more than 1.5 billion total streams online.
The band first dominated rock radio with its 2003 platinum-certified debut, “Leave a Whisper,” and its gold-selling 2005 follow-up, “Us and Them.” In 2008, the Billboard Top 10, double-platinum LP “The Sound of Madness” remained on the Top 200 chart for a staggering 120 consecutive weeks and made rock history with six No. 1 singles, including the gold “Devour,” platinum “If You Only Knew” and the triple-platinum breakthrough “Second Chance,” igniting a mainstream crossover and soaring to No. 1 on Hot AC.
In 2012, Shinedown seized No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and No. 4 on the Top 200 with the gold-certified “Amaryllis,” which launched three rock anthems: “Bully,” “Unity” and “Enemies.” “Threat To Survival” in 2015 marked their third straight Top 10 debut on the Top 200 with hits like "Cut the Cord" and "State of My Head."
Shinedown’s latest album, “Attention, Attention,” has been gaining mainstream traction with singles like “Get Up,” which has amassed more than 25 million total streams and garnered praise from media outlets worldwide. Reaching far beyond any genre or label, “Get Up” quickly began resonating, soundtracking the look back at 2018 on “The Today Show,” breaking a new record for Shinedown by giving the band the most Rock Airplay Top 10s ever, and their 13th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart (the second most in the history of the chart, tied with Van Halen), and becoming a fan favorite at arena shows on tour. Other singles include “Kill Your Conscience,” “Brilliant” and “The Human Radio.”
For more information on Shinedown, visit www.Shinedown.com.
