Budding movie directors can now enroll for the Short Film Masterpiece evening class, which begins Monday, Oct. 17.
Tahlequah's Indian Capital Technology Center campus is the location for the class, which will teach patrons how to take footage and turn it into a proper movie.
Participants will learn how to organize files and assemble them on a video timeline; complete with music, sound effects, titles, and transitions. In addition to the basics, there will be insight and practice in removing green screens and placing actors in entirely different scenes.
Students will learn how to create animated titles, motion graphics, and simple animations, along with how to add set extensions or animated characters into existing footage. The class will teach students everything to take ordinary films to the next level.
The class will cost $100 per person, and it is scheduled to take place from Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m.
A USB stick with all files and a PDF of step by step instructions will be included. The software used during the class will be free to use. For more information, call 918-708-3696.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.