FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - Walton Arts Center has added a performance of NWA Ballet Theatre's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," which was originally a one-night engagement as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming. Performances are now at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13.
Ticket prices are $15 for students, and $25 for the public, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets now at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600.
The performances will be in Baum Walker Hall with a minimum of four empty seats between parties, and every other row will remain empty. These empty rows, with select seats removed, will also serve as walkways to seats located in the center of the theater, reducing contact between patrons.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For a complete list of state-approved health and safety precautions that will be in place for this and future performances at Walton Arts Center visit www.waltonartscenter.org.
