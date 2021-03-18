TULSA – From the baseball diamond to the football field, Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College has found a unique way to keep performing during the pandemic with the help of outdoor sporting venues. In partnership with Union Public Schools, the professional orchestra announces “A New Beginning,” a live concert on Friday, April 23, at 8 p.m. at Union Tuttle Stadium.
The event features music from films such as “Star Wars” and “The Magnificent Seven,” with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture as the grand finale with the Union High School Renegade Regiment Marching Band.
“We heard such great feedback after our outdoor performances at ONEOK Field and the Tulsa Botanic Garden in the fall. Being at the mercy of Oklahoma’s seasons, it is thrilling to know our full orchestra is returning to the stage, or in this case the field, for a live performance.” said Kelly Clark, dean of TCC’s School of Visual and Performing Arts.
The event will utilize seating on the visitor side of the stadium at Union because of on-going construction at Union’s Tuttle Stadium. While the concert is in an outdoor space, tickets will still be limited to accommodate physical distancing. Face masks will be required except when actively eating or drinking.
“Through this pandemic, Signature Symphony at TCC has turned to partnerships and collaborations to continue to perform music and engage our community in the arts. Now our professional musicians will team up with Union’s nationally recognized music program for a special evening,” said Joe Falvey, Signature Symphony manager.
Like many performing arts organizations, Union’s Renegade Regiment has stoically marched on during the pandemic but seen most events postponed or canceled, including the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “A New Beginning” offers the award-winning marching band its first live in-person performance this school year.
“After a challenging year, this outdoor concert with a professional orchestra is an exciting return to live performances in front of an audience. I know our students have missed the sound of applause and this provides our high school seniors a final performance as a member of the Renegade Regiment before graduation,” said Charles Pisarra, Union band director.
Tickets can be purchased beginning March 22 for $10 on the field and $20 in the stands. Those who purchase field seating will need to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Free parking is available on site.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for the following day at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 24. Tickets are non-refundable.
The 2020-2021 Signature Symphony season is sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union. There are several virtual concerts and in-person concerts in May. For information on the schedule, visit www.signaturesymphony.org.
This project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
