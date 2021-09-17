Signature Symphony at TCC returns to VanTrease PACE this Saturday

TULSA – Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College returns to the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education Saturday with “Cool and Classical: Jazz à la Lighthouse.” The professional orchestra starts the 2021-2022 season with the first of seven in-person concerts.
The chamber music performance, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18, is a musical journey to the 1950s and “The Lighthouse Café," a jazz club featured in the Hollywood movie musical “La La Land.” Tickets for this Saturday are $20 for general admission.
“Despite a year of changes and interruptions, Signature Symphony played through the challenges to deliver artistic opportunities to our community members. We are looking forward to welcoming audience members back to our performance home,” said Kelly Clark, dean of School of Visual and Performing Arts at TCC.
Upcoming concerts include Oklahoma-based composer and member of the Chickasaw Nation, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, on Saturday, Oct. 16, with “American Indian Expressions” and “An Oklahoma Journey” with Signature Quartet and Signature Chorale on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Signature Symphony will resume traditional, full orchestra performances with “Christmas in Tulsa,” featuring long-time collaborator Scott Coulter and showcasing Tulsa Sings! performers and finish the season with three concerts developed by the artistic director finalists Scott Seaton, Alejandro Gómez Guillén, and Robert Franz in Spring 2022.
“These finalists represent the top candidates from our national search, and each brings their own style and personality to the Signature Symphony stage. As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, we extended the search for our new artistic director until we could welcome them to Tulsa and allow our audiences to get to know the finalists and be part of the selection process,” said Clark.
The 2021-2022 season is sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union. Tickets for the chamber music concerts are $20 for general admission. Attendance will be limited to allow for physical distancing.
Tickets for the full-orchestra concerts will go on sale later in the fall with packages and individual tickets available. Due to public health guidelines or TCC policy, the season schedule is subject to change.
For past season ticket holders, Signature Symphony staff will make every effort to accommodate seating preferences as the orchestra resumes normal ticketing and concert operations. Additional information is available at www.signaturesymphony.org or you can email signature@tulsacc.edu or call 918-595-7777 if you have questions.
This project is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts.
