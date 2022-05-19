BRANSON – Silver Dollar City leadership, recognizing Mercy as a leading expert in health care, announces a multi-year sponsorship for Mercy to provide guidance and improvements to family health and care-related services offered at the internationally awarded 1880s-style theme park in Branson, Missouri. The organizations are teaming up in a mutual commitment to provide family safety, accessibility, good health and comfort.
The most notable addition so far is the park’s first ever “Calming Space” for guests with special needs who experience sensory overload. The first of several planned spaces in the City – the Calming Space is a room created to soothe guests with sensory processing disorders. The space provides privacy for one family, with no time limit. With advice from Mercy experts, the space includes comforting colors, soft seating, low lighting, books, sensory toys and a “crash pad” – a large, cushioned area for rest, rolling or jumping.
“The Calming Space’s focal point is a large textured wall, designed and built by Silver Dollar City craftsmen to portray the Frisco Silver Dollar Train,” said Jessica Loftis, Silver Dollar City project manager. “We know most kids love trains, so we created the drawing of our train scene, then set out to build it. There are dimensional layers of smooth and rougher surfaces, artificial grass, wood for the railroad ties, stone for the tunnel and glass beads for the sky.”
The room is designed to offer a variety of options.
“Some people with developmental disabilities, like autism, need quiet and very little movement to calm down,” said Dr. Kyle John, child psychiatrist and vice president of Mercy’s behavioral health program. “But some actually need outside stimulation or repetitive motion to feel more grounded. They might rock back and forth on the crash pad or find a texture on the wall that is comforting to touch.”
“One of our core values is adapting to guests’ changing expectations,” said Thomas. “We strive to listen to our guests and respond appropriately. We want to better serve the care and health needs of our guests while they have fun at 'The City.' We are excited to add Mercy’s expertise and guidance in that quest.”
For more information on Silver Dollar City: www.silverdollarcity.com.
