Simo, Berline to take the stage at Cain's

TULSA – Versatile blues guitarist/singer-songwriter J.D. Simo (9/15) and Guthrie’s fiddle legend Byron Berline (9/17) will perform in person and via free livestreams from the stage of Cain’s Ballroom through a collaboration with the nonprofit “Live From Cain’s.”
Simo is set for Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Byron Berline Band will be Thursday, Sept. 17. Both shows begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets for both socially distanced, limited capacity shows are available online at www.cainsballroom.com, and are sold only in reserved tables of four. The free livestreams are hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cainsballroom/live.
“We’re pleased to offer these limited capacity, socially distanced shows for our fans. Combining them with a free livestream provides a wonderful alternative for those who would prefer to listen from home,” said Chad Rodgers, who operates this family-owned venue along with his brother Hunter Rodgers. “JD Simo is a powerhouse performer whose energy will translate well through a livestream, and what could be better than seeing bluegrass and Western swing hero Byron Berline and his band on the stage of the Cain’s Ballroom, the ‘Home of Western Swing?’”
For the livestreams, Tulsa’s Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions, and the seasoned crew of the Cain’s Ballroom are providing a cinematic virtual experience by using a multi-cam high-definition production, an expert sound engineer and professional lighting.
