Skate night to honor cancer victim

The Jasmine Edwards Memorial Back 2 School Bash Skate Night will be held Friday, Aug. 16, 7-11 p.m., at the SkateHouse, 1518 N. Grand Ave.
Jasmine was a vibrant, energetic 12-year-old who was diagnosed with Stage 4 osteosarcoma – bone cancer – in March 2017. She died July 12, 2017. Roller skating was one of her favorite activities.
Admission is $7 per person. Regular skate rental is $1; roller blades and speed skates are $3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.