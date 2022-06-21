Skaters to show off best skills at Tahlequah Jam

Competitors will be cruising into town this Sunday, June 26, for the 2022 Tahlequah Skate Jam.
Presented by Avenue Skateshop, Fog Skate Co and Plug Skateboards, the event regularly draws skateboarders from around the country. This year's contest is expected to have a large turnout, said Avenue Skateshop employee Jeremiah Hames on Tuesday.
"I expect there to be over 300 people," said Hames.
Along with competing in the skateboarding event, Hames is also sponsored by Avenue Skateshop. At 19, he has already competed in several skateboarding contests, including two Red Bull Cornerstone competitions.
"It's great for the community, but I'm not going to stress," said Hames. "It's for fun."
In an Instagram post updating the contest's flyer, Fog Skate Co said the event is scheduled to have a Women's Jam, Beginner's Jam, Intermediate Jam and Advanced Runs. Hames explained the differences.
"In the beginner and intermediate jams, a group of skaters skate for a time and then they get judged," said Hames. "Advanced will have solo runs."
Contestants in each category will be judged individually on their tricks, consistency, creativity and style.
Tahlequah Skate Jam will also feature a special trick contest, as Hames explained.
"We are celebrating two Tulsa skaters who recently passed away," said Hames. "Best Trick will be a tribute to them."
Sponsored by their parents and families, the Caleb and Chris Best Trick contest will honor the two late skaters.
Five years into skating, Hames described the sport's tight-knit community as a family. Locals interested in skating often hang out at Avenue Skateshop, noted Hames. A regular at the shop, 16-year-old Brandon Still doesn't skate. but does bike BMX, or bicycle motorcross. He shared his excitement about watching Skate Jam.
"On a scale from 1 to 10, I'm at a 10," said Still. "This is my first [Skate Jam]. I'd heard about them, but back when skating wasn't my thing," he said.
The Skate Jam will start at 2 p.m. at Tahlequah Skate Park. The contest is free and open to the public to watch and compete in.
"Anyone can enter at any skill level," said Hames.
Boards, wheels and shoes are just some of the prizes up for grabs at the jam, said Hames.
