NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Slipknot, one of the most thrilling and visceral musical collectives on the planet, is bringing the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange to theWalmart AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Gates open at 4 pm. Music starts at 5:30 pm.
Tickets went on sale to the public Friday, June 4, and range $29.50 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479.443.5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about life again. To get back to life again. This tour is a long time coming, and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it,” said Slipknot front man Corey Taylor.
Last week Slipknot also confirmed the exciting news that they are working on new material, with artistic visionary and percussionist, M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, confirming to U.K. media that they are making “god music”. Slipknot’s live show continues to thrill their fiercely loyal following, selling out bigger venues with each outing. Reviews of their last sold-out European arena tour, which was completed mere weeks before the world locked down, were unanimous in their praise, with Kerrang! awarding London’s sold-out show a 5/5 rating, declaring "there is no better metal band on earth than this."
The band’s current album, the lauded We Are Not Your Kind is highlighted by the singles, “Nero Forte,” “Solway Firth” and the LP’s lead track “Unsainted,” which was recently certified Gold® in the U.S. The three tracks feature a Crahan-directed official music video, each of which trended worldwide on YouTube upon release - with “Unsainted” at No. 1 globally for a full 24 hours.
Slipknots sit alongside musical institutions like Metallica and Iron Maiden, as one of a select few bands whose legacy is secured within heavy music's elite. The band emerged at the end of the 20th century from the American mid-western town of Des Moines, Iowa, and quickly established themselves as the most enigmatic, provocative and aggressive music collective of the modern era.
1999’s eponymous debut is widely viewed as a modern day classic and was honored by Metal Hammermagazine as the best debut of the last 25 years. The release racked up double RIAA Platinum® certification in the U.S., with many of Slipknot’s subsequent releases achieving Platinum status both in the U.S. and around the globe.
