OKLAHOMA CITY — The 15th annual Small Works, Great Wonders Art Sale is returning to The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Friday, Nov.13, 6-9 p.m. Featuring smaller-scale works of art by renowned artists, Small Works, Great Wonders gives both established and beginning art collectors the opportunity to acquire fine works at an affordable price.
The evening will include cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres, and winning bidders will be able to take works home with them the night of the sale. While attendance at the sale event will be limited to allow for ample social-distancing, the Museum is also offering two after-hours preview events Tuesday, Nov. 10, and Thursday, Nov. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. These come-and-go events will give guests additional opportunities to preview art, enjoy refreshments, and submit proxy bids, as well as shop The Museum Store’s Holiday Open House. The Holiday Open House will also be open to the public Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Proxy bidding services are available for those unable to attend the previews or sales event.
Tickets for the Nov. 13 sale event are $60 for general attendance, and $50 for Museum members. To see the artwork, register to attend the sale, or submit a proxy bid, visit swgw.nationalcowboymuseum.org. Those interested in proxy bidding may also contact Trent Riley at 405-478-2250 ext. 251 or email triley@nationalcowboymuseum.org.
Preview events are free, but reservations are required. To make reservations, contact Kaylia McCracken at kmccracken@nationalcowboymuseum.org or 405-478-2250 ext. 218 by Friday, Nov. 6.
Unsold art will remain on display and available for purchase through Dec. 1.
