OKLAHOMA CITY – Returning to The Cowboy for its 16th year, the Small Works, Great Wonders Art Sale will showcase more than 200 original works from some of the finest contemporary Western artists. Art will go on display Nov. 6 and will be available for purchase during a sale, 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 12.
“Small Works, Great Wonders makes some of the finest Western art in the nation available to first- time buyers and seasoned art connoisseurs,” said Natalie Shirley, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum president and chief executive officer. “All proceeds go to supporting the Cowboy.”
Those attending the sale will enjoy cocktails, light hors d’oeuvres and the exciting, in-person fixed-price draw for the sale. Buyers may leave with art in hand. Proxy services will be available for those unable to attend. They include an online catalog and options to call or email museum representatives to purchase artwork. Unsold art will remain on display and available for purchase through Nov. 28.
Tickets for the sale event are $75 for the public and $65 for museum members. To see the artwork, register at nationalcowboymuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.