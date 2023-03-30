NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their 26-date North American The World is a Vampire Tour, which includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Aug. 16, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Openers will include Interpol and Rival Sons. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31. Standard ticket prices range from $45-150 plus applicable fees. Patrons can purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $135 plus applicable fees.
Along with news of their upcoming tour, the band released their brand-new single “Spellbinding,” which received its radio debut this morning during a very special live appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing details of their upcoming tour and the release date for their highly anticipated third and final act of ATUM, which is set for release on May 5. Act 3 will come with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs.
ATUM features 33-tracks in three acts and is the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. ATUM was written and produced by Corgan over the past four years. About 22 tracks have been released to date, with “Beguiled” continuing to climb at both Active Rock – peaked at No. 6 – and Alternative Radio Charts at No. 12.
In other news, Corgan’s popular podcast series Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan continues to quench the thirst of dedicated Pumpkins fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-released ATUM tracks, as well as diving into various aspects of the band’s illustrious history. Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan is distributed by iHeart Podcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. To learn more, go to www.link.chtbl.com/thirtythreepodcast.
When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new – and it still is today. As a result, they’ve sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the Platinum Gish from 1991, the quadruple-Platinum Siamese Dream from 1993, Diamond-Certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness from 1995, Platinum Adore from 1998, and Gold Machina/The Machines of God from 2000.
In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, followed by Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band’s 11th full-length and latest double album, CYR. As prolific as ever, The Smashing Pumpkins are working on new music.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to an order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Individuals can purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays.
All concert tickets and add-ons will be delivered digitally. Digital tickets are secure, paperless tickets accessible on a smartphone. Patrons will access their tickets by logging in to a personalized, online ticket wallet with the same username or email and password they use to purchase tickets for the Walmart AMP.
Digital tickets will be delivered to a person's ticket wallet immediately upon purchase and can be securely shared with members of the person's party. A rotating QR code for each ticket will be delivered within 24 hours of the performance start time or at a time specified by the tour.
When attending a show, patrons just need to open their ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning, and swipe left for any additional tickets or add-ons.
