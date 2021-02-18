Oklahoma Humanities has announced the Oklahoma sites selected for the Smithsonian Institution's traveling exhibit "Crossroads: Change in Rural America."
The exhibit celebrates small towns, rural identity, and the invaluable contributions from the countryside that helped shape our nation.
Stops on the exhibit will be: Johnston County Library, Tishomingo, Sept. 11-Oct. 23; Fort Gibson Historic Site, Oct. 30-Dec. 11; Nowata Historical Society and Museum, Dec. 18-Jan. 29, 2022; Plains Indians & Pioneers Museum, Woodward, Feb. 5-March 19; Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum, March 26-May 7; and Boley Community Center, May 14-June 25.
"Crossroads: Change in Rural America" is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide. "Crossroads" has been made possible in Oklahoma by Oklahoma Humanities. Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the United States Congress.
