FORT GIBSON — The 13th annual Smokin' the Fort BBQ & Chili Cook Off will take place in downtown Fort Gibson Oct. 15-16.
This family-friendly event offers a kids' cooking contest and entertainment from Casey West and CAN Event Services from 7-11 p.m. On Oct. 16, guests can pick up a $10 tasting kit between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to sample food. This contest will feature cash and prizes in several categories, including “People’s Choice.” Saturday’s events also include the Bravado Wireless Kids Zone – wristbands are $5 – as well as live music by Richard Burris, JJ Baldwin, Bryce Dicus, Kelly Walker and CAN Event Services throughout the day.
Smokin’ the Fort BBQ & Chili Cook Off offers free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ftgsmokinthefort/
