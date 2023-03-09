NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Today, entertainment icon and rapper Snoop Dogg announced the High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Warren G, Too $hort, and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama. The tour is coming to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, July 15 as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., and music will start at 6 p.m.
Artist and Citi presales start on Tuesday, March 7. Citi is the official card of the High School Reunion tour United States dates. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 10. Standard ticket prices range from $45-179.50 plus applicable fees.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue can be added on to individual orders for $10 each. This ticket add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
