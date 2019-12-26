MUSKOGEE – The 19th Annual New Year's Eve Sobriety Powwow sponsored by Friends of Sobriety is set for 1 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
Registration for all contest dancers is 4-7 p.m. All contestants must be in grand entry to compete, and contestants must be in regalia to receive winnings.
All drums are welcome.
The schedule is as follows: gourd dance, 1-5 p.m.; supper, 5-6 p.m.; gourd dance, 6-7 p.m.; and grand entry, 7 p.m.
The head staff includes: Emcee, R.G. Harris, Sac and Fox, Ponca; head singer, Robert Crowels, Cheyenne-Arapaho, Creek; head man dancer, J. Thorpe Sine, Ho-Chunk; head lady dancer, Brittany Hill, Dakota, Muscogee (Creek); head gourd dancer, Barry Belindo, Kiowa, Navajo, Pawnee, Choctaw; honor guard, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Honor Guard; and arena director, Bobby Robedeaux, Pawnee, Ponca, Otoe.
The event will feature a pretty shawl contest, and Dana Tiger’s Legacy Kid's art contest.
Admission is free. No firearms, drugs or alcohol will be tolerated.
For more information, contact Lorraine Bosin at 918-639-7999.
