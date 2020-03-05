Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators to host conference

OKLAHOMA CITY – Professionals from established publishing companies and literary agencies will share their insights about children’s literature at the upcoming Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators conference Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, at the Embassy Suites in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Chapter of SCBWI, a professional organization of writers, illustrators, editors, publishers, agents, librarians, educators, booksellers and others involved with literature for young people holds the annual conference to allow aspiring writers and illustrators to meet publishing professionals in person.
In addition to a full day of professional speakers on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this year’s spring conference includes a Friday night program for registered attendees. Friday night will begin with a preconference session with award-winning picture book author Tammi Sauer, followed by a welcome orientation before moving into a presentation with literary agent Amy Brewer. Afterward, there will be a special time for attendees to mingle with the speakers.
All illustrators are encouraged to display their portfolio for conference viewing. Illustrators do not have to pay for a critique to display their portfolios. Attendees have the opportunity to purchase one-on-one paid face time with a professional. There will be a limited number of discussion times available. A limited number of booth/table space will also be available for those who would like to sell their own art or literature related to children/young adults only. Attendees will have the option of participating in the crowd-favorite illustration postcard contest and the crowd-favorite 40-word pitch contest. Both are free to participate and include the prize of a free one-on-one face session with an art director, editor, or agent.
All conference registrations include the Friday night sessions, lunch on Saturday, and Wrap-up Party with the speakers, and booth/table space for author/illustrators at the book signing. Authors and Illustrators may also have three of their currently-in-print and available books for sale at the official conference book table. Registration is $160 for SCBWI members and $190 for nonmembers. More information and registration forms can be found at www.oklahoma.scbwi.org.
Founded in 1971, the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators is one of the largest existing writers’ and illustrators’ organizations, with over 20,000 members worldwide.
