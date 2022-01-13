BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas presents "Phoenix Ascending" on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center.
The program will feature Marquez who will play Danzón No. 2, Heather Schmidt who will play Piano Concerto No. 4, Phoenix Ascending; and Sibelius who will play Symphony No. 2.
"In Mexico, Marquez’s Danzón No. 2 is a widely cherished, iconic piece of music. In the U.S., it's not as well known, but we hope that’s about to change. It’s a fantastic ride through the Mexican sound world, and absolutely thrilling to listen to and experience… I’m lucky enough to count Heather Schmidt as a friend and colleague, and I know our whole audience is going to love her stage presence and her astonishing piano concerto… Sibelius’ second Symphony is one of my favorite pieces to conduct and to listen to. It’s a fresh, raw, and powerful beauty – one that leaves me changed each time I hear it," said SoNA Music Director Paul Haas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.