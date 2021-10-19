Songwriters put pens to paper to showcase talent

Dewain’s Place hosted its inaugural Songwriters Night on Oct. 18, welcoming new talent to the area.
Green Country is known for its soul, and has produced acts such as Will Rogers, Carrie Underwood, the Turnpike Troubadours, Randy Crouch, and others.
Current songwriters who tour the area include Tim Gilliam, Oklahoma Wildlife, Tony Stevens, Juliana Hale, Chris Matthews, Joe Mack, Vox Squadron, Brett & Terri, Carter Combs, Lance Roark, Nikki Griffin, Mason Jar Revival, The Reckless, Hannah Renell, and more.
Cherokee County boasts a number of venues for these artists to perform, including The Branch, Kroner & Baer, The Deck at Cookson Village, Hanging Rock, Diamondhead Resort, Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, and Dewain’s Place.
For singer-songwriters, it may seem difficult to introduce themselves to the community. So Dewain’s Place Manager Holland Riddle decided to open up Songwriters Night to allow local talent to test the waters. She had been approached by Sam Cox, a local musician, to familiarize the community with upcoming talent.
“Sam Cox, he is hosting our first Songwriters Night where we have people, or musicians, come in and sing their original songs. It’s like a giant jam session of their original songs,” said Riddle. “Sam has kind of planned the whole event. It’s been in the making for a while. We nailed down a date.”
When Riddle stepped into the management role, their live music scene had already been established. Owners Mike and Alisa Bailey had connections to the artist community. As a part of their business model, they decided to focus on bringing on live music.
“We’d have it every day if it were feasible. Music moves us because it expresses. It is important to us, and it is always a good time,” said Riddle. “Songwriters Night is different from a regular night. We want to keep the music scene alive, but I want to give variety to keep things interesting.”
This week’s lineup included Blake Turner, Katelyn Myers, Mason Williams, Autumn Ragland, Justin Kelley, Colton Kro, Casey West, Brady Robertson, and Wyatt Baker.
From blues to country, attendees were able to listen to original songs. Riddle was optimistic about the event, and hopes to do it again. One of these days, they hope to attract the next big thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.