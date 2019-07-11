Brenda Bradford, head of Special Collections and Archives at Northeastern State University, will present the 2nd Sunday at 2 History Series program this Sunday, July 14 at 2 p.m. at the Arts Council Gallery.
Bradford will bring items from the collection and tell about other items NSU has in its archives. The hour-long program is free to the public
To sign up for a class or volunteer, call 918 457-7345, artscounciltahlequah@gmail.com or www.artscounciltahlequah.com
