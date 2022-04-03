Special exhibit on display at Saline Courthouse Museum

SALINE - Husband and wife artists Perry and Kathy Van Buskirk share a passion for Cherokee culture and art, as well as dedicated careers lending their knowledge and expertise to others.
Guests can learn more about their individual work in traditional weapons and basketry in a new exhibit at the Saline Courthouse Museum, "Perry and Kathy Van Buskirk: A Treasured Union," which runs through June 25.
"This exhibit shares the work of two Cherokee National Treasures who exemplify traditional Cherokee craftsmanship," said Karen Shade-Lanier, exhibits manager for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism. "They both learned and perfected their crafts from Cherokee elders and continue to honor that gift by passing on that wisdom to others."
The Van Buskirks have shared their knowledge and expertise with their children and grandchildren and are featuring basketry by granddaughters Leah, Kylee and Natalie in their exhibit. They also frequently demonstrate their crafts at cultural and educational events.
The Saline Courthouse is the last of nine district courthouses built in the 1800s by the Cherokee Nation. After years of ongoing work to restore, preserve and modernize the structure, Cherokee Nation reopened the site in August 2020 as a cultural museum. It is located at 55870 S. 490 Rd. in Rose.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
