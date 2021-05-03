SPIRO — Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the opening of Spiro Mounds on Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with its annual Birthday Bash.
The site will celebrate its 43rd year of increasing awareness of Oklahoma archaeology with birthday cake and free admission all day, although donations will be accepted.
There also will be a history of the Spiro Mounds site at 2 p.m. presented by site manager and archaeologist Dennis Peterson. Regular exhibits will be available throughout the day, as well. Due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn inside the building, and it is limited to 10 people in the building at any time.
Also due to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center has canceled its 16th annual Archaeology Day, which is normally held in conjunction with the Birthday Bash. Mark the calendars for Oct. 16, as organizers hope to gather again with an event to celebrate Oklahoma Archaeology Month.
For more information about the Birthday Bash, contact Peterson at 918-962-2062 or spiro@okhistory.org. The center is three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.
Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
