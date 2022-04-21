SPIRO — Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will celebrate the 44th anniversary of the opening of the site with a Birthday Bash and Archaeology Day on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for the day will be free, although donations will be accepted. Birthday cake will be served all day.
Along with the cake, volunteers will demonstrate flintknapping – stone tool making – and Native American games when requested. There will also be a lecture on the history of the Spiro Mounds site at 2 p.m. by manager/archaeologist Dennis Peterson. The regular exhibits will be available throughout the day.
For questions, contact Dennis Peterson at 918-962-2062 or spiro@okhistory.org. The center is three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.
