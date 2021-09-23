Spotlight Series returns to Broken Arrow PAC with new season, 'Back to Business'

After taking a year off, the Spotlight Series is “Back To Business” with the 2021-2022 season at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center. The six-show season, presented by the Conventions and Visitors Bureau of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Arts Council, and AVB Bank, features amazing touring productions, returning favorites and a few new delights.
The season kicks off on Nov. 18 with "Million Dollar Quartet." Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as they journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It's a jam-packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won't want to miss.
On Dec. 3, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox will take the stage. Postmodern Jukebox, also widely known by the acronym PMJ, is a rotating musical collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011. PMJ is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th Century forms such as swing and jazz. Postmodern Jukebox has amassed over 1.2 billion YouTube views and 4 million subscribers. Each week, Postmodern Jukebox releases a new video on YouTube. Although originally most were filmed casually in Bradlee's living room, sets became more elaborate over time. The band has covered songs by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and The Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes. Since their beginnings as a small group of friends making music in a basement in Queens, New York, Postmodern Jukebox has gone on to feature 70 different performers and tour six continents.
It’s a family-friendly fun night for all when "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer: The Musical" comes to town Dec. 16, soaring off the screen and onto the stage. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in everyone.
The season continues with the Vienna Boys Choir on Feb. 23. Vienna Boys Choir has been singing at Vienna's Imperial Chapel since 1296. In 1498, Maximilian I moved his court to Vienna, lock, stock, and choir, thus founding the “Hofmusikkapelle” – Chapel Imperial – and the Vienna Boys Choir. Over the centuries, the Viennese Court attracted great musicians like Isaac, de Monte, Fux, Caldara, Gluck, Salieri, Mozart, and Bruckner; Joseph Haydn, Michael Haydn, and Franz Schubert were themselves choir boys. Until 1918, the boys sang exclusively for the court. In the 1920s, the choir was reestablished as a private organization. Since 1926, the Choir has performed in more than 1,000 tours in 97 different countries.
The new year kicks off in grand style with the new national touring production of the Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof,” hitting the stage Feb. 28. In this brilliant re-imagining, Tevye, a Jewish milkman in early 1900s Russia, sees his three eldest daughters married, each one moving further from traditional ways, and must cope with the growing anti-Jewish sentiment in his country. Featuring such classics as “Matchmaker,” “If I Were A Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” it’s a timeless piece of musical history that continues to inspire audiences year after year.
The season closes out on May 7 with the Broadway magical sensation, “Waitress.” Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and in a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town’s handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness, but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself. Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible hit features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus.
The AVB Box Office is located at 701 S. Main in downtown Broken Arrow and is open from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Call at 918-259-5778, visit brokenarrowpac.com, visit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for show updates and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.