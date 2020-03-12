CLAREMORE – Five afternoons of fun, games and learning about Will Rogers are in store for children ages 17 and younger during spring break, March 16-20.
Activities are planned from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch near Oologah on Tuesday and Thursday.
On Monday at the museum, kids will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes and see demonstrations of 19th-century crafts. Visitors to the ranch on Tuesday will get a behind-the-scenes tour and participate in kid tractor pulling. Back at the museum on Wednesday, it will be Aviation Day, with an air evacuation helicopter landing on the grounds.
Thursday at the ranch will include stick pony races and polo on foot with junior mallets. The week will end on Friday with a focus on movies and movie posters. Sunshine Smith, Will Rogers Film Festival Dog Iron award winner, will be on-site to demonstrate the making of a film.
The spring break activities at Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch are free, thanks to a donation from Win and Kay Ingersoll. Advance registration is not required.
For more information about this event, call 918-341-0719 or visit willrogers.com. The Will Rogers Memorial Museum is at 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd. in Claremore, and the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch is at 9501 E 380 Road in Oologah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.