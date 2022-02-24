CLAREMORE — On March 12-13, the Oklahoma Dressage Society will host their annual Green County Dressage Classic at the Claremore Expo Center. Riders will participate in a variety of classes from Introductory through Grand Prix as they showcase their skills. This event is open to the public and there is no admission charge.
During the week of March 14-18, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, along with the Birthplace Ranch, will be bustling with children. From museum tours to paper airplane contests, kids will enjoy daily activities from 1-3 p.m. All activities are free to ages 17 and under and no registration is needed. For a full schedule, visit https://www.willrogers.com/spring-break.
Residents and visitors are invited to “get their green on" and visit downtown Claremore on March 17 for the annual St. Paddy’s Day Party. To kick off the event, guests will enjoy a traditional Irish lunch of bangers and mash – sausage and mashed potatoes – along with a drink and cookie. The bangers and mash lunch, sponsored by J Farley’s, will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and tickets are required. For a list of where to purchase lunch tickets, visit https://downtownclaremore.org/bangers-mash-lunch/.
The celebration doesn’t end with lunch. The festivities will continue throughout the day until 10 p.m. Hosted by Claremore Main Street and presented by I Drive Melton, the St. Paddy’s Day Party is free and open to the public.
To finish the month off, the Claremore Home and Garden Show will be March 25-26 at the Claremore Expo Center. The show will be open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can look for gardening tips, purchase locally grown flowers from area FFA chapters, get handcrafted décor or home improvement project tips, and visit with vendors, who will be on site during this two-day event. Admission is free.
For more information on upcoming event, visit https://visitclaremore.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/ClaremoreCVB.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.