Area residents are invited to join the St. Patrick's Day fun with traditional Celtic music performed by Bear Creek Troupe on Tuesday, March 17, at the ACT Gallery in Cort Mall starting at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees can learn the basic steps for Irish dancing with Kevin Neal, dance instructor and owner of Ballroom Blitz, and enjoy make-and-take art for kids of all ages.
The Arts Council of Tahlequah Gallery is in Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave. This is a free event.
