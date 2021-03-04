CLAREMORE – St. Patty’s Party will be Saturday, March 13, noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Claremore, while the Bangers & Mash Lunch will be Wednesday, March 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Claremore Daily Progress parking lot.
The St. Patty’s Party returns to Will Rogers Boulevard with Irish food and beverages, and Celtic music and dancing. There will be games and giveaways. Downtown shops are encouraged to remain open for the chance to win the Pot-o-Gold Giveaway. Beginning now, shoppers can enter to win at any participating merchant. The drawing will be at 1 p.m. March 17. Participants do not need to be present to win.
Bangers & Mash is a lunch of Irish sausage and mashed potatoes. Music from Timothy O’Brian’s Celtic Cheer will accompany. This traditional Irish meal is $7 at the Claremore Main Street offices. For more information, visit downtownclaremore.org or call 918-341-5881.
