Oklahoma Children’s Theatre, based out of Oklahoma City, made its first Tahlequah stop at Heritage Elementary School on March 29, and are visiting the other two Tahlequah Public School elementaries this week.
The troupe presented “Aesop’s Fables,” wherein actors recreated a number of Aesop’s classic moral lessons on stage.
Aesop was a storyteller whose work goes back to Ancient Greece between 620 and 564 B.C. His most famous stories include: “The Tortoise and the Hare,” The Ants and the Grasshopper,” “The Goose that Laid the Golden Eggs,” “The Fox and the Grapes,” and “The North Wind and the Sun.”
The purpose of OCT is to provide interactive theater experiences for young audiences around the state. The troupe has come to Tahlequah as a part of a initiative with BancFirst, which is sponsoring the three-performance event.
BancFirst has worked with Oklahoma Children’s Theatre for more than 20 years to develop the “BancFirst Tour” of 15 shows spread across Oklahoma. Each year, different communities are selected to host the performances. The last time OCT visited Tahlequah was in 2020 ,when the troupe performed to the three TPS elementary schools: Heritage, Greenwood, and Cherokee.
Each year, OCT tailors its BancFirst Tour performances to early elementary students. OCT brings with them an entire set and group of actors to perform.
The troupe is flexible and often makes on-the-fly set decisions. Attendees never know quite how the actors will interpret the story, as they have the ability to improvise from the script.
“These performances provide shows to students who may not have yet had the opportunity to see a live theater performance. They really get excited to talk to the characters and actors and often ask for autographs because, after all, they are actors and actresses,” said Rob Headley, BancFirst president.
Oklahoma Children’s Theatre is an independent nonprofit organization that began in 1986 in Oklahoma City. Throughout the year, OCT offers stage performances, theater workshops for children, spring camps, after school classes, and the BancFirst Tour. Some of the actors are professional, and some are students or summer actors.
“These shows help students expand their own creativity because of the interaction with the shows. Maybe these shows will spark an interest in theater for a child. The kids love it and the teachers and staff enjoy it, too,” said Headley. “These performances are a way to educate and entertain a new group every year.”
Ronda Reed, Heritage assistant principal, said live theater helps students connect with the world around them and experience new thoughts and ideas.
“It’s important for students to see that everyone has their own abilities and strengths. It’s nice for them to see another way to show a strength. Theater is a great way to express your emotions, and it is fulfilling to be able to interact with a live person, rather than watch a show on TV,” said Reed.
For Heritage students, the event brings on another meaning, because it is one of the first times that the entire student body had the chance to meet together in the auditorium.
“One of the most important things we get out of this is that we are trying to get back to normal where we’re able to come together as a whole school and unite. It’s nice that we’ll be able to get together and watch Aesop’s Fables as a whole school,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.