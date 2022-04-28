Staind to take stage at Hard Rock Live

TULSA – Post-grunge pioneers Staind are touring the country and making a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale April 29.
After a five-year hiatus, Staind roared back on the scene in 2019 with unforgettable festival and sold-out solo dates. Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, Johnny April and Jon Wysocki formed Staind in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. Over the course of their career, the band released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. “Break The Cycle,” released in 2001 and RIAA certified five times platinum, featured the smash single “It’s Been A While,” one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at No. 1.
Staind is currently comprised of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Sal Giancarelli. For more information on Staind, visit www.StaindOfficial.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
