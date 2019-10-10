TULSA – Stand-up comic, podcast host and TV personality Brendan Schaub hits the road and makes a stop at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 28.
Tickets are $19.50 and tickets are on sale now.
Schaub has created a name for himself in the podcast universe. His career began with the hit show “The Fighter and the Kid,” alongside “MadTV” alum Bryan Callen. The show garners more than 10 million downloads a month and quickly acquired a cult following with a consistent standing in the Top 5 ranking on iTunes under the sports/comedy category.
Schaub also developed his newest hit podcast, “The King and the Sting,” in collaboration with his good friend and stand-up comic Theo Von. The show skyrocketed to a level of unprecedented popularity by debuting as the No. 1 podcast in the world on iTunes with its premiere episode. “Below the Belt” is Schaub’s third show within his podcast empire that he hosts by himself, which is the No. 1 combat podcast in the world.
Schaub’s podcast empire propelled the host to fulfill his childhood dream of being a stand-up comic. He’s now a regular at Los Angeles’ most prominent comedy clubs such as Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and Improv.
In 2018, Schaub’s Stay in Your Lane Tour sold out shows in Australia, London, Ireland, Canada and all over the United States. He most notably sold out the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. He recorded his first one-hour comedy special, “You’d Be Surprised,” with Showtime earlier this year. He’s also appeared on Bravo’s “Play by Play,” E!’s “After Party,” Showtime’s “Below the Belt,” Comedy Central’s seventh season of “This Is Not Happening,” David Ayer’s upcoming film “Tax Collector” and Joe Rogan’s “Fight Companion” podcast.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is off Interstate 44 at exit 240. Ticket prices and information on upcoming shows are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
