Stapleton, King, Edwards to headline Walmart AMP

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Chris Stapleton is bringing his All American Road Show with Elle King and Madeline Edwards to the Walmart AMP Friday, July 29, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. and range from $44.75 to $119.75 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.
