The Northeastern State University University/Community Chorus is preparing for its next virtual concert. Members only have a couple of rehearsals left before the soloists join them for the dress rehearsal.
“It’s a new world we live in, trying to make virtual recordings,” said Dr. Jeffery Wall, NSU Department of Music chair and director of choral activities. “We get to sing. There’s a lot of places that don’t get to.”
Made up of NSU students and members of the community, Community Chorus rehearses every Tuesday evening that classes are in session.
“Pre-COVID, we rehearsed in the Fine Arts Annex 301 choir room, but for the sake of social distancing and ventilation, we have been rehearsing in the audience seats of the Center for the Performing Arts,” said Wall. “We have been following recommendations from a University of Colorado Boulder and University of Maryland aerosol study, led by an international coalition of Performing Arts Organizations that commissioned it. We rehearse with HEPA filters, open doors for fresh air, with masks, and distanced.”
Another change this year has been the number of members in the group.
“We are down in the number of singers right now, but predict they will return next semester as infection rate numbers improve,” said Wall. “We usually have around 40-55 singers. We are at 23 right now.”
The University/Community Chorus has open enrollment for students and community members, without audition.
“This is a ‘come y'all’ chorus, where anyone interested in singing can participate. If they are lacking in some skills, I teach them. I also pair them with more skilled leaders in the chorus to help improve their skills. We try to bring everyone up to an acceptable level of proficiency,” said Wall.
Carter Combs is a NSU Media Studies senior from Inola, and this is his fourth year in the Community Chorus. He is also in the University Singers group, which meets twice a week, and he said it used to be a rule that students in University Singers had to participate in the other choruses.
“I’ve always loved singing under Dr. Wall’s direction. He’s a very unique and diligent director,” said Combs. “The music we do is classic stuff, but it’s different. As a choir, as a singer, that’s all you can really ask for.”
Combs said he has met a good mix of people he never expected to in the chorus.
“You meet former students, faculty members. They just love singing and live in Tahlequah,” said Combs. “The bond that I, as a 18- to 22-year old, have created with folks who are 50-60 wouldn’t happen anywhere else. It’s special.”
Tahlequah resident Rhonda Carr has been a member of the Community Chorus for eight years.
“I love being in the group of musicians making this beautiful piece out of individual parts,” said Carr. “Being with young kids – college students – keeps me on my toes and pushing my limits vocally.”
Carr said the members – especially the ones from the community – have a lot of different ability levels.
“It can feel intimidating when you walk into this. But there’s a sense of community, even though we’re intergenerational,” she said. There is camaraderie. When we’re all together; it’s beautiful.”
She enjoyed getting to know the NSU students more when she traveled with the chorus to Ireland in 2019.
“They’re great to be around,” said Carr.
She said the masks have not been as much of a hindrance as she thought, but being distanced from other singers is bothersome.
“It’s harder to hear all the voices around you,” she said. “We miss the larger numbers [of singers].”
Singing with masks on and not performing for a live audience are downsides for Combs.
“When we came back to school, COVID was in a different place than it is now. Even now, we don’t feel 100 percent comfortable to perform for an audience. Everyone here is surprised that we get to do this. Most collegiate choirs don’t get to perform,” said Combs. “Singing with masks muffles the sound, and there’s less expression. Singing is such a facial experience; so much is performing with facial expressions.”
Carr also misses performing in front of an audience.
“With the live audience; you’re getting real-time feedback. You feed off that energy, and I think that’s lacking in the recorded performances,” said Carr.
Check it out
On April 15 at 7 p.m., the NSU University/Community Chorus will present a virtual concert featuring selections from Johannes Brahms' "A German Requiem" and the "Te Deum" composed by Antonín Dvořák. The event will be streamed on the NSU Department of Music YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCWOWjSTIa-VZWdHKSrgvnpg.
