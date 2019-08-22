TULSA - Steve Miller Band is set to perform at River Spirit Casino's concert venue, Paradise Cove, on Dec. 27, at 8 p.m.
Miller has been an enlivening presence on the American music scene for more than half a century. To begin with, he was a mainstay of the San Francisco music scene that upended American culture in the late '60s. With albums like "Children of the Future," "Sailor" and "Brave New World," Miller perfected a psychedelic blues sound that drew on the deepest sources of American roots music and simultaneously articulated a compelling vision of what music could be in the years to come.
In the course of his long, full career, Miller has sold tens of millions of records and his music has been streamed well over 2 billion times. Learn more at www.stevemillerband.com. Tickets are on sale now at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com. Guests must be 21 or older.
