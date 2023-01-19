TULSA – Stand-up comic Steve Treviño, known as “America’s Favorite Husband,” is poised to capitalize on his successful 2022 with a full slate of theater and comedy club shows in 2023, including a show on Jan. 28 at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.
Tickets for the show are available now and can be purchased at https://tickets.riverspirittulsa.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=518.
The best comedy has no borders, appealing to people of all ages regardless of their stage in life. As Treviño proved night after night onstage throughout 2022, his blue-collar takes on love, marriage, and family really hit home — and he’s carrying that momentum into 2023, on the heels of his self-released fifth one-hour stand-up special, "I Speak Wife."
Over the past few years, Treviño has become one of the country’s fastest-rising comics. During that time, he's been viewed over 367 million times, sold out shows coast to coast, amassed over 3.1 million total social media followers, and headlined specials for Amazon, Netflix, Showtime, and more. His first Showtime special, "Grandpa Joe’s Son," staked out a spot in the Nielsen Top 20. He funded, produced and shot his 2014 runaway Netflix hit, "Relatable," and 2018’s "’Til Death." Treviño and wife Renae have a weekly podcast titled "Steve Treviño and Captain Evil"; his fourth self-produced comedy special, "My Life in Quarantine," was released in 2020 and was picked up by Amazon Prime.
During the pandemic, Treviño pivoted from playing 250-plus shows a year to coming up with alternative ways to provide an income for his family, including expanding his social media presence and footprint on different platforms. In less than three years, he built a worldwide fanbase on TikTok by repurposing older stand-up material, amassing over 7.8 million likes on the platform and over 125 million views, influencing the decision to release "I Speak Wife" to a global audience.
With "I Speak Wife," Treviño took his career into his own hands by going directly to the consumer, making it available for free to his worldwide fan base, exclusively through YouTube. In just under three months since its release, the special has over 1.6 million views, with two clips from ISW nearing 19 million views collectively on TikTok.
Treviño is the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American, showing the world through his comedy what a real Mexican American family is. He also gives back whenever possible, while being a positive force for change. Specifically, in honor of his father, a Vietnam veteran who struggles with PTSD, Treviño regularly raises money for Helicopters for Heroes for whom he helped raise $1.4 million in the past two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.