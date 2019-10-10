WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Steve Wariner has spent the last five decades captivating audiences with his multi-instrumental discography and performances. The singer-songwriter makes his debut at Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Oct. 25 at 9 p.m., following up at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.
Both shows are free to the public. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
Wariner began playing with his father’s band at the age of 10. At 17, Wariner was approached by Country Music Hall of Fame nominee Dottie West about joining her band in Music City. It wasn’t long before Wariner moved on to join Grand Ole Opry member Bob Luman’s band.
In the ‘70s, Wariner’s life changed forever when he met one of his idols, Chet Atkins. Atkins hired Wariner to play bass in his ban, and eventually signed him to his first recording contract through RCA Records in 1977.
His first single, “I’m Already Taken,” peaked at No. 63 and was later re-recorded by Conway Twitty. Wariner released his first Top 40 hit, “Your Memory,” in 1980, which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Country Charts. In 1981 he released “All Roads Lead to You,” becoming his first No. 1 single.
Over his career, Wariner has accumulated 14 No. 1 hits, over 30 Top 10 singles, four Grammy Awards and more. Fan favorites include “What I Didn’t Do,” “Heart Trouble,” “Some Fools Never Learn,” “Lonely Women Make Good Lovers” and “Holes in the Floor of Heaven.”
Wariner is a member of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, National Thumbpickers Hall of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame, and he was awarded the Certified Guitar Player (CGP) award by Chet Atkins.
For more information on Wariner, visit www.stevewariner.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland is off Highway 64 on Cherokee Boulevard in Roland.
For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-256-2338.
