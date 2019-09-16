Stilwell quilter a winner at AQS QuiltWeek-Fall Paducah

American Quilter's Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, has announced that Betty Kent New, of Stilwell, has won first place in Large Quilts: Embellished Quilts sponsored by Husqvarna Viking with her quilt, Zooloo, at AQS QuiltWeek-Fall Paducah, Kentucky.
AQS QuiltWeek-Fall Paducah featured close to 700 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today's quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 38 states and 16 countries.
The American Quilter's Society is the largest quilting membership organization in the world. For more information about the American Quilter's Society, visit www.americanquilter.com or call 270-898-7903.
