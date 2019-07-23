American Quilters Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, has announced that Betty Kent New, of Stilwell, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Zooloo, at AQS QuiltWeek in Fall Paducah, Kentucky.
AQS QuiltWeek-Fall Paducah features close to 700 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 38 states and 16 countries.
All of the contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts will be on display during AQS QuiltWeek-Fall Paducah. Admission can be purchased at the Schroeder Expo Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are Sept. 11-13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 270-898-7903. This event is open to the public.
For more information about the American Quilter’s Society, visit www.americanquilter.com.
