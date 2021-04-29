Stoney LaRue celebrates birthday with release of double live album

NASHVILLE – Stoney LaRue has remained one of the dominant music artists in the U.S. over the last 20 years with chart-topping albums, singles, and sold out concerts nationwide. For nearly two decades LaRue has sustained a seminal music career that was dug straight out of the red dirt in Oklahoma. His rock-infused country “tude” coupled with a dominating set of vocal pipes quickly identified him as a rising star.
It’s not uncommon for LaRue to hit the record button at many of his concerts, recording for his own personal uses and reflections. So, in 2020, when touring came to a stop for several months due to COVID-19, LaRue and his engineer Roy Shelton took time to listen to many of those concerts that had been recorded over the last couple of years.
With LaRue’s approaching birthday, they decided to celebrate it in style by releasing a virtual sonic experience. “Double Live 25” was released on April 28 at www.stoneylarue.com and on iTunes. It will also be available for streaming on all platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, and others. Physical copies will be available later in the year at www.stoneylarue.com/double-live-25.
With assistance from long time guitarist and band leader Jesse Duke, LaRue and Shelton chose 25 songs for this live album including concert and album staples like “Feet Don’t Touch The Ground,” “Look At Me Fly,” “Us Time,” “One Chord Song,” “Oklahoma Breakdown,” “Empty Glass,” and his most recent radio hits “Hill Country Boogaloo,” and “Message In A Bottle” from his 2019 acclaimed studio album “Onward.” “Double Live 25” is over two hours of live music with no overdubs.
The premiere of the live music video for “One Chord Song” is available on LaRue's Facebook, www.facebook.com/stoneylaruemusic, and YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/StoneyLarueMusic.
