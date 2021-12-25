Storyteller to present at MONAH

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - The Museum of Native American History will welcome storyteller Will Hill to its expanding list of presenters as a part of the Hear Our Voices storytelling series on Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live or in-person.
A Facebook account is not required to watch, and the presentation will be viewable for 30 days.
Legends is a storytelling performance, which combines folklore with music. The stories are filled with humor with a lot of animal characters. Attendees will listen to the native flute, turtle shell rattle, and the buffalo hide drum.
Hill was raised as a traditional storyteller of the Nogonugojeeh of the Muskogean people. He was the first Native to perform at the National Museum of the American Indian, a component of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. He has performed for Walt Disney World and has been featured at conferences and festivals around the country. Hill continues to provide arts and education to schools and communities.
Learn more at https://www.monah.us/upcoming-events/2022/1/15/hear-our-voices-with-will-hill.
