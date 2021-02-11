FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Dixie Longate, everyone’s favorite Alabama redhead, is back with a new streaming show, Dixie’s Happy Hour, presented as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming at Walton Arts Center.
The community is invited to join the party at Dixie’s Happy Hour from the comfort of their homes for one of the eight performances. Show days and times are Feb. 25-28 and March 4-7 at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $35 plus applicable fees per household, and go on sale at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.
Based on her smash off-Broadway hit, "Dixie’s Tupperware Party," Dixie will inspire audiences with her Alabama wisdom and her raucous stories. Longate has returned with a new show for these unpredictable times, and this time she’s going digital.
Longate will be mixing drinks from the four basic food groups – rum, gin, vodka and tequila – while sharing an uplifting story that challenges the audience to search for their personal happy hours and find the good in even the most complicated situations. Her sweet charm and infectious southern drawl will make folks want to belly up to the bar for more.
This is not an on-demand performance. This ticketed, streamed performance is only available to view at the selected performance time. Be sure to “arrive” on time because the show can’t be paused or replayed. Tickets must be purchased two hours prior to the show time. Patrons will receive an email with a link to the performance.
