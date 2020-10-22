Northeastern State University Athletics and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host their fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat Halloween activity for the youth of Tahlequah and surrounding communities.
The SAAC event will be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m., in the north parking lot of Doc Wadley Stadium.
This year's event will be a drive-thru only event.
Those attending, including those in vehicles, must wear face coverings.
Attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and drive along the directed path to visit each trunk where student-athletes will deliver treats carside.
The student-athlete advisory committee is a group of NSU student-athlete representatives of each sports team who work to resolve issues or provide insight within their team.
The ultimate goal is to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in hopes of providing a child with a granted wish.
The event is free, but monetary donations are appreciated. The event is first-come, first-served and will conclude when the last treat has been given out.
For more information, contact the athletic department office at 918-444-3940 or 3930.
