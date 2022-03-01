Three artists are featured in Northeastern State University’s downtown gallery as part of a senior exhibition, shining a light on their talent as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.
The show is a chance for students to get hands-on experience with setting up and organizing a gallery exhibit. While it’s not their first time being included in a show, it is their first time to have work hung in a gallery setting.
NSU Art Gallery Director Clayton Keyes said the students are focused on professional development and having a better grasp of what they can do after they’ve graduated with their degree.
“We’re going through everything from getting an artist’s statement, writing a bio, writing an artist’s resume, and then figuring out how to photograph their work in a way that’s appropriate for applying to exhibitions, shows, graduate schools and things like that. And they’re just hanging their first show,” he said.
Each of the students plan to find work as a visual artist, but some would also like to help future artists find their own niche. Renee Martin said she’d like to teach in public schools for a few years before getting her master’s degree to teach at the collegiate level.
Martin was excited for the opportunity to show off her work at the gallery.
“It’s really cool to see my art on walls in a professional setting,” she said. “I am a student, so I don’t really have a lot of gallery experience, but it is a great opportunity to really start something, and it’s cool to start something in my college town where I can get support from people at NSU and Tahlequah.”
Some of the artists’ work were done as part of a class at NSU, while others were completed during personal time. Patrons will find the displays in a variety of mediums, include oil paintings, acrylic, pastels and charcoal, watercolor, and more.
Leslie Hall included a wire sculpture, the initial framing of which took her about a month. Having her work on display at the gallery has created mixed emotions.
“It’s a mix of excitement and nervousness,” she said. “It’s most artists’ dilemma, I think. You don’t necessarily make things for other people, unless you do commission work. The work you do personally – even just for a class – you wonder if they’re going to like what I do? Is it to everyone’s taste?”
Inspiration can come from anywhere. Some artists find it in nature, in society, or in themselves. For Bailey Epps, it’s family.
“My grandma was actually an artist, and I always liked to draw growing up. She kind of got me inspired to pursue that. So I did art throughout high school, and that’s where I started exploring my options at NSU,” she said.
It can be difficult to make a living off art, but Keyes said it’s exciting that students from rural communities are willing to give it a go.
“It’s bringing some culture, and in this pandemic – even if we’re on the tail end or not – a lot of people have resorted to looking at art or listening to music,” he said. “Even if it’s just watching Netflix, there’s still creative people behind all of that. These students are potentially those people in a younger stage.”
The Senior Art Exhibition will be up at the NSU Art Gallery Through March 11. A reception will be held March 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The gallery is also open Tuesday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.