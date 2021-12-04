BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - It's been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. While the world has changed since then, fans' desire to rock out hasn't.
Styx and REO Speedwagon are telling you to close those laptops and get out of your sweatpants, because they're set to once again bring their rock and roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest Loverboy for the Live & UnZoomed tour making a stop at the Walmart AMP on Monday, June 13, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 6:45 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Dec. 10, at noon, and range from $39.50 to $354.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will only be delivered via mail. Neither add-on will give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. For more information about ticketing policies for the Walmart AMP visit www.amptickets.com.
Styx's Tommy Shaw says, "I can't think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we've known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!"
A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of "Crash of the Crown," Styx's new "masterpiece" studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the pandemic. The multi-Platinum rockers released their 17th album June 18 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/Ume. They are: James "JY" Young, lead vocals, guitars; Tommy Shaw, lead vocals, guitars; Chuck Panozzo, bass, vocals; Todd Sucherman, drums, percussion; Lawrence Gowan, lead vocals, keyboards; and Ricky Phillips, bass, guitar, vocals.
From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums all certified platinum or higher. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe, and Cronin and bandmates are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as "Ridin' The Storm Out," "Can't Fight This Feeling," "Time For Me To Fly," "Roll With The Changes," "Keep On Loving You," "Take It On the Run" and more. Bandmates are Bruce Hall, bass; Neal Doughty, keyboards; Dave Amato, guitar; and Bryan Hitt, drums.
