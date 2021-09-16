TULSA – Styx is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
Styx draws from over four decades of barn-burning chart hits, singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. The six men have committed to "Rockin' the Paradise" together with audiences by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each is committed to making the next show better than the last.
A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of "Crash of the Crown," Styx's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. "Crash of the Crown" is the followup to Styx’s 16th studio album, "The Mission," their first in 14 years, which critics called a "masterpiece. It was released on June 16, 2017.
The concert takes place on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.