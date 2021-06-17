OKLAHOMA CITY – Saddle up for a fun summer for all ages with a full schedule of events and exhibitions at the Cowboy.
“We have something for everyone at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, and that doesn’t stop over summer break,” said Museum President and CEO Natalie Shirley. “We’re excited to provide our visitors with an opportunity to dive a little bit deeper into the stories of the West this summer with camps, a book club and several new exhibitions.”
Beginning June 29, The Cowboy offers weekly, half-day Western Explorers Summer Camps for children ages 6-10. Half-day camps are from 9 a.m. to noon with before and aftercare available. Camps are $125 per week and $100 for members. Before and after care is offered at an additional $40 per week per child. With a broad scope of topics and a new camp each week, parents are sure to find something to interest all their children this summer.
Adults are invited to join the Museum’s Read the West Book Club this summer and explore the histories of the American West. Read the West Book Club meets July, August and September and refreshments are provided. Club membership is $9, $6 for members, books must be purchased separately. Members can purchase select books from the Museum Store at a 15% discount.
Aside from camps, book clubs and events, Museum curators at the Cowboy have several exhibitions planned, starting with Prix de West, the nation’s premier Western art exhibition and sale on exhibit from June 7 – August 8. Museum visitors can continue to explore the diversity of the West through “¡Viva Mexico!”, on exhibit July 9 – October 17 and Find Your North, on exhibit August 20 – October 17. Visitors can explore the history of tattooing in North America with Tattoos: Religion, Reality and Regret on exhibit August 27 – May 8, 2022.
For a complete schedule of events and exhibitions visit nationalcowboymuseum.org.
