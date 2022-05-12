NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – All This Future Summer Festival Tour with Hillsong United, TobyMac, JohnnySwim, TAYA, Social Club Misfits to the Walmart AMP on Saturday, Aug, 6, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 13, at 10 am and range from $29.75 to $99.75 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
