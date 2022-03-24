Suzy Bogguss to light up the Track 5 stage

TULSA – With a legacy of covering country, swing, jazz, folk, Americana and roots music with style and grace, Grammy Award-winning country artist Suzy Bogguss takes the mic in Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a free show on Thursday, March 31, at 8 p.m.
During country music’s creative explosion in the 1990s, Suzy Bogguss sold 4 million records with smash hits like “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Letting Go” and “Drive South.”
After kicking off her career with 1989’s “Somewhere Between,” her debut album named after one of Merle Haggard’s early songs, she revisited her love for the Oklahoma artist’s catalog with her 2015 album, “Lucky.” She released “Aces: Redux” in 2016 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original platinum-selling release. Rolling Stone magazine also included her in “The Top 48 Things We Saw at SXSW” two years in a row.
Bogguss has maintained a strong live performance for her fan base that continues to grow with constant touring around the globe. Since 2017, she’s been touring as one of three artists in “Chicks With Hits,” a show that also features Pam Tillis and Terri Clark. She also performs yearly holiday shows in select markets with her band or trio.
